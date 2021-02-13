GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Down 76.1% in January

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLGLF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 25,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. GLG Life Tech has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

