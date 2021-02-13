Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Short Interest Down 80.9% in January

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 873,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF during the third quarter worth $3,569,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

DRIV stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $28.23. 710,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,881. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

