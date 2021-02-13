Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 140,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 211,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 415,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the period.

Shares of QYLD opened at $23.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

