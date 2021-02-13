Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Globalstar stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Globalstar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 46,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 246,535 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,921,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

