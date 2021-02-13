Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.85.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. Glu Mobile has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $2,544,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $2,243,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 561,768 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

