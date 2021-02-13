GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GNNDY stock opened at $270.79 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $270.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.43.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.