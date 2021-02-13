GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Nima Kelly Sells 3,446 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Nima Kelly sold 3,488 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $283,260.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Nima Kelly sold 7,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $647,730.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Nima Kelly sold 12,085 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,027,225.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Nima Kelly sold 1,341 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $111,303.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Nima Kelly sold 203 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $16,477.51.

On Monday, November 30th, Nima Kelly sold 1,392 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $111,067.68.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $27,085.89.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $94,317.50.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $85.75 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

