Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Short Interest Up 337.5% in January

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 337.5% from the January 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GMLPP opened at $24.50 on Friday. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

