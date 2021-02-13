Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gold Fields by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,121 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,210,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Gold Fields by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gold Fields by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

