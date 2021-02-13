Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:GARPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 522.2% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of GARPY stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. Golden Agri-Resources has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $15.43.

About Golden Agri-Resources

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated palm oil plantation company in China, Indonesia, India, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Plantation and Palm Oil Mills; and Palm, Laurics and Others. The company offers bulk products, such as crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, palm kernel meal, olein, stearin, cocoa butter substitute, soybean oil, and soybean meal; oleo chemicals; palm oil based bio-diesel and other renewable resources based energy; and refined products, including cooking oil, margarine, shortening, butter oil substitute, and fats for end-customers, restaurants, hotels, cafÃ©s, and industrial markets.

