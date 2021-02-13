Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,335 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day moving average of $161.74.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

