Good Life Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after purchasing an additional 127,456 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,684.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 316,856 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 72,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

