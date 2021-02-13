Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 263 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 175.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 226,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 144,466 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,321 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,318 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after acquiring an additional 131,968 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $218,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

