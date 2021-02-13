Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $55.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

