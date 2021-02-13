Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $160.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $162.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.35.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

