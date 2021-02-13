Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $609.99

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $609.99 and last traded at $609.99, with a volume of 148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $596.22.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Graham alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $557.58 and a 200-day moving average of $460.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.33, for a total value of $1,873,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $17,263,850.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,620 shares of company stock worth $13,885,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Graham by 8,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Graham by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Graham by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.