Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) Price Target Increased to C$1.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.70 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GTE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.40 price target on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of GTE opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$477.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.55.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE.TO)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

