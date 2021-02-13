Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,631 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $61.79.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

