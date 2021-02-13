Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in ABB by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABB by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ABB by 10.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABB shares. Cowen raised their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

