Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Invests $183,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 3,744.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CDW by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,793,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in CDW by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of CDW opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $157.94. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

