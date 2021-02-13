Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,319,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,051,000 after buying an additional 174,522 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,284,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,896,000 after buying an additional 864,000 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in MetLife by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 2,208,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,090 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,928,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MetLife by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,725,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,990,000 after purchasing an additional 126,251 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

