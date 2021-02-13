Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $151,000 Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $477.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $479.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.22.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total transaction of $1,305,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

