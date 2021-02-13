Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $867,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Unilever by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

NYSE:UL opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

