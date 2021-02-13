Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of GWLIF opened at $24.25 on Friday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

