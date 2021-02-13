Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Short Interest Update

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a growth of 199.4% from the January 14th total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,429,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRCU remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,244,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833,788. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Company Profile

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

