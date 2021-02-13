Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,340.85

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,340.85 and traded as low as $1,300.00. Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at $1,300.00, with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,141.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.03 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

About Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

