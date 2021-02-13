GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 19,936 Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,936 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.32% of Hovnanian Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,250.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 60,942 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $371,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HOV opened at $55.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $340.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $683.36 million for the quarter.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

