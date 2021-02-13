GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 4,909 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in United Fire Group by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.15. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $47.11.

In other news, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

