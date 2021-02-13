GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $642,000 Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMERCO by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,897,526.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $500.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $519.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.60 and a 200-day moving average of $399.11.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

