GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $670,000 Stock Position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 506.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBI opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock worth $519,582. Corporate insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

