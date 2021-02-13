GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,501 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Tutor Perini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.00 million, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

