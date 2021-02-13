GXChain Market Capitalization Reaches $44.32 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $44.32 million and $14.73 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000089 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,987,374 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

