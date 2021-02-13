H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLUYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS:HLUYY traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

