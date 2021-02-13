Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.93

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $789.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Halfords Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

