Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.59

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$30.59 and last traded at C$30.58, with a volume of 13751 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$25.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$641.45 million and a PE ratio of 17.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 19.39%.

In other news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,495,625.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.