Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hays plc is engaged in the provision of recruitment and office support services. The firm provides employee and employer services which consists of Hays Talent Solutions, Hays Executive and Hays Oil and Gas. Its operating business segments includes Asia Pacific; Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Ireland. Hays plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Hays alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hays from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Hays stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. Hays has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.93.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hays (HAYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.