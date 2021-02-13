HC Wainwright Boosts Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target to $27.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gamida Cell from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

