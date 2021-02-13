HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post $13.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.85 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $54.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.12 billion to $55.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $57.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.42 billion to $58.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $173.51 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $770,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $5,475,174. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.