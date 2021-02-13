HCR Wealth Advisors Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 462.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,371,000 after buying an additional 322,711 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,709.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 137,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $13,846,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $187.63 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $188.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.