HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $291,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $93.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

