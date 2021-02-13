HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 6,900,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,249,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

