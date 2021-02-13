HCR Wealth Advisors Takes $140,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,960,000 after purchasing an additional 362,151 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,965,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,370,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,921,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS VLUE opened at $96.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.46.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.