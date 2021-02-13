Head-To-Head Analysis: Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) vs. Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL)

Candlewood Hotel (OTCMKTS:CNDL) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Candlewood Hotel and Wynn Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candlewood Hotel 0 0 0 0 N/A Wynn Resorts 2 9 6 0 2.24

Wynn Resorts has a consensus target price of $98.64, suggesting a potential downside of 16.30%. Given Wynn Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Candlewood Hotel.

Profitability

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A Wynn Resorts -25.71% -96.61% -7.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Candlewood Hotel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Candlewood Hotel has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Candlewood Hotel and Wynn Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candlewood Hotel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wynn Resorts $6.61 billion 1.92 $122.99 million $2.61 45.15

Wynn Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Candlewood Hotel.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Candlewood Hotel on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Candlewood Hotel Company Profile

As of December, 2003 Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. is out of business. Candlewood Hotel Company, Inc. operates, franchises, owns, and manages business-travel hotels. It offers studios, one-bedroom suites, and accommodations to mid-market business and personal travelers. Each hotel is equipped with an exercise room, a complimentary guest laundry facility, a dry cleaning drop, free local calls and long distance calls, and self-service packaged foods and beverages; and a free Â’First Night Kit' complete with items, such as coffee and popcorn. In addition, studio and one-bedroom suite offers amenities, such as two telephones, with two incoming direct dial lines and computer connections; an executive desk with a quad-outlet to accommodate office equipment needs, an executive chair, a bulletin board, a guest chair, and personalized remote accessible telephone mail; a television, video cassette player, and compact disc player; an iron and ironing board; and a kitchen. In addition, it operates recreational facilities, such as swimming pool and fitness center; a kitchen in every suite; a complimentary Â’cooked to order' breakfast; and a hospitality area for breakfast and socializing. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. Its Wynn Macau segment operates 252,000 square feet of casino space with 322 table games, 838 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; two luxury hotel with 1,010 guest rooms and suites that include two health clubs, two spas, a salon, and a pool; 12 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment operates 192,000 square feet of casino space with 232 table games, 1,756 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, two full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; 33 food and beverage outlets; 507,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 160,000 square feet of retail space; and two theaters, three nightclubs and a beach club. Its Encore Boston Harbor segment operates 210,000 square feet of casino space with 161 table games, 2,833 slot machines, gaming areas, and a poker room; a hotel tower, including 671 guest rooms and suites; 16 food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; 8,000 square feet of retail space; 71,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

