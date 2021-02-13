Head to Head Survey: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. EastGroup Properties pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of EastGroup Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 33.84% 9.94% 4.64% Crown Castle International 13.09% 7.57% 1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Crown Castle International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $331.39 million 17.47 $121.66 million $4.98 29.39 Crown Castle International $5.77 billion 12.29 $860.00 million $5.69 28.90

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than EastGroup Properties. Crown Castle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EastGroup Properties and Crown Castle International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 6 2 0 2.25 Crown Castle International 0 5 9 0 2.64

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus target price of $134.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.20%. Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $175.36, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given Crown Castle International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Crown Castle International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 45.8 million square feet.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.