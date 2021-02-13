Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

HCSG opened at $30.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 59,499 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $300,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

