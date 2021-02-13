Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE:PEAK opened at $30.94 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.