Helix Technologies (OTCMKTS:HLIX) Trading 1.4% Higher

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLIX) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.08. 547,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 602,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31.

Helix Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLIX)

Helix Technologies, Inc provides technology, compliance, and security solutions to the legal cannabis industry in the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand, and Australia. The company offers security solutions to cannabis businesses, including assessments and planning, security system design and implementation, asset protection, transport, and assurance of security for the state licensing process.

