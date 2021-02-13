Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ HNNA opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Hennessy Advisors has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $64,233.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,255.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

