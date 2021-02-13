Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $483.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report sales of $483.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.60 million and the lowest is $457.90 million. Herc reported sales of $540.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herc.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Herc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Herc by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 105,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,353. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. Herc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

