Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after buying an additional 674,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after buying an additional 497,997 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,614,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HES opened at $60.00 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock worth $23,177,150. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HES. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

